Creative Photography Firm 'Nice To Meet You' Shines at GIWA with Double Victories

Nice To Meet You, a distinguished photography and film company, won two prestigious GIWA awards. Recognized in the 'Best Story In Frame' and 'Best Wedding Moments (Still)' categories, the company received accolades at the International Congress for Wedding Futures ceremony, highlighting their storytelling excellence in wedding photography.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:04 IST
'Nice To Meet You' Wins Two Prestigious GIWA (Great Indian Wedding Awards) at Asia's Biggest Wedding Convention, ICWF. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai's creative photography and film company, Nice To Meet You, has clinched two esteemed Great Indian Wedding Awards (GIWA) at the International Congress for Wedding Futures. The awards ceremony on July 21 at Mumbai's Fairmont Hotel celebrated the company's expertise in visual storytelling under the leadership of founder Meet Desai.

Recognized among the top of the wedding industry, Nice To Meet You triumphantly secured a Silver GIWA for 'Best Story In Frame' and a Bronze GIWA for 'Best Wedding Moments (Still).' The accolades were presented by Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh amid various industry stalwarts, marking a significant milestone for the young company established in 2022.

The accolades reflect Nice To Meet You's dedication to artistry and their growing influence within the creative sector, having acquired six international and national awards, including WeddingSutra Photography Awards and EMF Global Awards, in just two months of 2025. With a robust portfolio that spans weddings to high-fashion and cinematic films, the company continues to set benchmarks in visual excellence and creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

