Mumbai Metro Line-3 Elevates Commuter Experience with Free Wi-Fi

In response to passenger complaints regarding the lack of mobile network on the underground Metro Line-3, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has launched free Wi-Fi connectivity at all stations, aiming to ease the ticket booking process.

The MMRC stated that this new Wi-Fi service will significantly enhance passenger convenience by facilitating seamless digital ticket booking through the MetroConnect3 mobile app.

The Wi-Fi service, available at the concourse level of all Aqua Line metro stations, supports commuters in booking tickets effortlessly. The MMRC encourages passengers to utilize the free, secure, and reliable Wi-Fi to ensure hassle-free travel experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)