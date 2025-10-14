Left Menu

Mumbai Metro Line-3 Elevates Commuter Experience with Free Wi-Fi

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has introduced free Wi-Fi at all underground Metro Line-3 stations to enhance commuter convenience and support digital ticket booking through the MetroConnect3 app. This service addresses passenger criticism over network issues in the underground corridor, allowing seamless ticket booking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:45 IST
In response to passenger complaints regarding the lack of mobile network on the underground Metro Line-3, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has launched free Wi-Fi connectivity at all stations, aiming to ease the ticket booking process.

The MMRC stated that this new Wi-Fi service will significantly enhance passenger convenience by facilitating seamless digital ticket booking through the MetroConnect3 mobile app.

The Wi-Fi service, available at the concourse level of all Aqua Line metro stations, supports commuters in booking tickets effortlessly. The MMRC encourages passengers to utilize the free, secure, and reliable Wi-Fi to ensure hassle-free travel experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

