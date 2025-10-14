Highway Inferno: Bus Blaze Shocks Jaisalmer

A bus carrying 57 passengers caught fire on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Highway, resulting in injuries to 10 individuals. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which rapidly consumed the vehicle on Tuesday.

The bus left Jaisalmer around 3 pm. On noticing smoke from the rear, the driver promptly halted the vehicle. Despite swift evacuation efforts by locals and passersby, flames quickly engulfed the bus.

The Jaisalmer district administration and emergency services responded promptly. Injured passengers were transported to Jawahar Hospital for treatment. Officials, led by District Collector Pratap Singh, ensured immediate medical care, while investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)