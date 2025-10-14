LG Electronics India Shines on Market Debut with Over 48% Premium

LG Electronics India Ltd's shares made a remarkable debut in the market on Tuesday, closing with a premium of over 48% compared to its issue price of Rs 1,140. The stock opened at Rs 1,715, a 50.43% increase on the BSE, and touched a high of Rs 1,736.40 during the day.

Despite the broader equity market witnessing a decline, LG Electronics India's shares ended at Rs 1,689.40, showcasing an impressive 48.19% increase. On the NSE, the shares debuted at Rs 1,710.10 and concluded 48.23% higher at Rs 1,689.90, boosting the company's market valuation to Rs 1,14,671.81 crore.

This IPO marks the third-largest of 2025, receiving significant success with a subscription of 54.02 times on its final bidding day, largely driven by institutional buyers. The listing follows Tata Capital's and HDB Financial Services' IPOs, and is only the second South Korean firm to enter the Indian stock market.