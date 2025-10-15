US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

Amid rising trade tensions, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has openly criticized China's export restrictions on rare earth minerals, expressing expectations for international support, particularly from India and other allied nations.

During an interview with Fox Business, Bessent described China's economic maneuvers as aggressive, asserting that the US would maintain its sovereignty and seek backing from international democracies.

In the backdrop, President Trump addressed concerns over an escalating trade war, advocating for calm and playing down China's economic strategies, ahead of a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(With inputs from agencies.)