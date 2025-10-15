Left Menu

US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urges allied support against China's export restrictions on rare earth minerals. He criticizes China's economic strategies and anticipates global backing from countries like India. Meanwhile, President Trump attempts to ease tensions with China amid fears of a trade war.

Amid rising trade tensions, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has openly criticized China's export restrictions on rare earth minerals, expressing expectations for international support, particularly from India and other allied nations.

During an interview with Fox Business, Bessent described China's economic maneuvers as aggressive, asserting that the US would maintain its sovereignty and seek backing from international democracies.

In the backdrop, President Trump addressed concerns over an escalating trade war, advocating for calm and playing down China's economic strategies, ahead of a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

