TN Transport dept collects Rs 43.56 lakh in penalties for Omni bus fare violations

The Tamil Nadu State Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate has cracked down on overcharging by omni bus operators ahead of Diwali, with special enforcement teams collecting Rs 43.56 lakh in penalties.

According to a press release issued by the office of the Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety on Friday, teams were formed in 12 zones and inspections are being carried out from October 16.

The penalty includes taxes as well.

The teams are also monitoring online apps such as Abhi Bus, Red Bus, and Make My Trip to control the fares.

The release further stated that in a meeting held on October 14, it was decided to let only 50 per cent of the omni buses enter the Kilambakkam bus terminus to prevent congestion.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Police Department, Commissioners, the General Manager of CMDA, the Deputy Manager of MTC, the Managing Director of SETC, and office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association.

It was also decided to have separate lanes for Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and the State Express Transport Corporation buses in toll plazas, stated the press release.

People are also urged to report high fares to toll-free numbers, including that of the office of the Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety (1800 425 6151). The numbers have been published in leading dailies and news channels, added the release.

