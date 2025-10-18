Delhi: Traffic restrictions in Chandni Chowk, nearby markets from Oct 18-21 due to festive rush

Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory for Chandni Chowk and nearby markets from October 18 to 21 in view of the heavy festive rush expected during the period.

According to the advisory, a large number of visitors are likely to visit the area, causing heavy vehicular and pedestrian movement. Special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic flow, pedestrian safety and public convenience.

Traffic restrictions will remain in force from 2 pm to 10 pm between October 18 and 21.

All buses, including DTC buses, and commercial vehicles coming from the Daryaganj side on Netaji Subhash Marg will be diverted from T-Point Subhash Marg towards Shanti Van, the advisory said.

Vehicles coming from Old Delhi Railway Station or Lothian Road will be diverted from Chatta Rail towards Salimgarh Bypass.

Additional diversions may be enforced from Shanti Van Chowk, Delhi Gate Chowk and GPO Chowk, it said.

Designated parking facilities have been arranged at Parade Ground on Netaji Subhash Marg, ASI Parking on Nishad Raj Marg, Dangal Maidan on SPM Marg and Omaxe Mall on HC Sen Road, it added.

Visitors have been advised to park only at designated areas, as roadside parking will not be permitted.

E-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws will not be allowed beyond Chatta Rail Chowk and T-Point Subhash Marg on Netaji Subhash Marg.

Pedestrians have been advised to use footpaths and designated crossings, while shoppers have been urged to cooperate with traffic personnel for the smooth conduct of festive activities.

Delhi Traffic Police has also appealed to people to prefer public transport, avoid bringing personal vehicles where possible, and follow the directions of personnel deployed at key intersections.

