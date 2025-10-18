Delhi: One injured as school bus hits car, e-rickshaw under flyover in Narela

One person was injured after a school bus collided with a car and an e-rickshaw under a flyover near a Shani temple on GT Road towards Narela on Saturday, police said.

The accident was reported at 10:27 am, when the bus affiliated to the Jain Mandir School in Budhpur hit a car and an e-rickshaw, DCP (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said in a statement.

The driver of the e-rickshaw, Sintu Kumar (34), a resident of Anand Vihar, sustained injuries in the accident. He was first taken to the SRHC Hospital in Narela from where he was referred to the LNJP Hospital for further treatment, the officer said.

Police said the bus driver fled the scene after the collision.

''No school children were on board at the time of the accident,'' the DCP said. Efforts are underway to record the statement of the injured e-rickshaw driver. ''Appropriate legal action will be initiated based on his statement,'' the officer said.

The vehicles involved in the accident have been seized for further investigation, he added.

