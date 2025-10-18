Left Menu

Eight killed, 15 injured as mini truck falls into gorge in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district

The incident occurred around 10.30 am in the Chandsaili ghat section within the jurisdiction of Taloda police station.A mini truck with about 40 persons on board was returning from a pilgrimage site when its driver lost control of the vehicle, an official said.

PTI | Nandurbar | Updated: 18-10-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 23:27 IST
Nandurbar district on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred around 10.30 am in the Chandsaili ghat section within the jurisdiction of Taloda police station.

A mini truck with about 40 persons on board was returning from a pilgrimage site when its driver lost control of the vehicle, an official said. The mini truck plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge, he said. Eight passengers lost their lives, while 15 others suffered injuries, the official said. The injured persons, including the mini truck driver, are being treated at the sub-district hospital and Civil Hospital in Nandurbar.

The police have identified the deceased victims as Ganesh Bhill, Bhushan Gosavi, Pawan Mistari, Bapu Dhangar, Chetan Patil, Yogesh Thakare, Rahul Mistari and Hiralal Bhill.

A case has been registered against the driver, Vilas Desle, for negligent and rash driving, he said, adding that a probe into the incident is underway.

