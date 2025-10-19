Rajasthan: Father-son duo killed as truck overturns on highway
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-10-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 12:33 IST
A truck driver and his son were killed after their vehicle overturned on the Beawar-Pindwara Highway in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Sunday.
The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, police said, adding that the incident took place late Saturday.
Hakim Khan and his son Irfan Khan, who was also the truck cleaner, were residents of Nagaur district and were transporting coal dust from Jamnagar to Pali.
