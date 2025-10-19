Left Menu

Constable run over by truck at checkpoint in Haryana's Panchkula

The truck driver was arrested near ITBP Bhanu, he said, adding that the accused has been subjected to a drug test and further investigation is underway.A case has been registered against the accused.Deepak was posted at Surjanpur Traffic police station in Panchkula.

PTI | Panchkula | Updated: 19-10-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 17:21 IST
A Haryana Police constable was killed after being run over by a truck at a checkpoint here, an official said on Sunday. The truck driver fled from the spot after breaking the police barricade, but was later nabbed, the official added. According to the police, constable Deepak was on duty at the checkpoint when the incident took place around 11 pm on Saturday. A 'naka' point near the Chandimandir toll plaza had been set up to check drunken driving. ''A speeding truck broke through a barricade and crushed Deepak, while the driver fled from the scene,'' the official said. The truck driver was arrested near ITBP Bhanu, he said, adding that the accused has been subjected to a drug test and further investigation is underway.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Deepak was posted at Surjanpur Traffic police station in Panchkula. The police statement said Deepak was a resident of Jind district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

