Railway Tragedy: Trespassing Turns Fatal in Nashik

In a tragic incident over the weekend, two people lost their lives, and one was injured while trespassing on railway tracks in Nashik district. The Central Railway has confirmed that this was not due to passengers falling from the Karmabhoomi Express, as some reports suggested.

The mishap occurred on Saturday night between Nashik and Odha, involving individuals who were not on the train but were crossing the tracks illegally. The victims, identified as laborers from Malegaon, were reported to have consumed alcohol before attempting the dangerous crossing.

Authorities, including the Railway Protection Force, are investigating the incident, while efforts are being made to combat misinformation. Social media posts falsely reported the event as passengers falling from a train; however, official statements have clarified the facts, urging the public to verify information before spreading it online.

(With inputs from agencies.)