Truckers in Mizoram's Kolasib district are set to launch a four-day strike to protest the worsening condition of NH-306. The highway, a crucial link for the state, has deteriorated despite recent repairs. Local associations are demanding expedited repair work from the government and NHIDCL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 20-10-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 22:56 IST
Truckers Strike: Mizoram's NH-306 in the Spotlight
Mizoram's Kolasib district is abuzz as truckers and commercial vehicle operators prepare for a four-day strike starting October 23, protesting over the declining state of National Highway-306. This strategic route, a crucial link between Mizoram and Assam, has seen significant deterioration, affecting numerous transporters.

Spearheaded by the Kolasib unit of the Mizoram Tipper Association and the Joint Action Committee, the blockade targets the Sairang-Vairengte and Kolasib-Bairabi sections, where the roads are reported hazardous for travel. Despite ongoing repair efforts by state officials, progress is deemed slow and insufficient by local leaders.

The current repairs on the highway are impacting essential supplies in the region, with trucks delayed, leading to inconsistencies in gas and oil distribution. As the strike looms, commercial vehicle associations rally behind the demand for faster repairs, while emergency services remain exempt from the blockade.

