Andhra Pradesh Showcases Investment Goldmine: Naidu's UAE Diplomacy

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh has been actively courting investments from the United Arab Emirates, emphasizing the extensive opportunities in the state's petrochemical and oil sectors. During his visit, he met with several industry leaders, including Ahmed Bin Thalit of ADNOC, outlining the state's readiness for foreign collaborations.

Naidu highlighted the potential for investment in regions around Krishnapatnam, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam, and Kakinada ports, noting their suitability for petroleum projects. He also discussed partnerships in technology, mentioning Andhra Pradesh's strides in data centers and quantum computing services in the capital, Amaravati.

Throughout his tour, the Chief Minister held one-on-one discussions with representatives from Apex Investments, Masdar, Agthiya Group, and Lulu Group, advocating for investments in sectors like green energy and food processing, and invited them to the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Vizag.

(With inputs from agencies.)