Left Menu

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Staffing issues at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are causing flight delays at major U.S. airports, as a government shutdown extends to its 23rd day. The FAA has reported delays averaging 31 minutes at multiple locations, with ground stops issued at key airports including LaGuardia and Houston Bush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 03:54 IST
Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Air travel has hit turbulence as staffing shortages at the Federal Aviation Administration spell delays at major U.S. airports. The challenges come amid an ongoing U.S. government shutdown, now in its 23rd day.

The FAA has confirmed staffing concerns at ten separate locations, resulting in significant delays. This has led to ground stops at New York LaGuardia, Houston Bush, and Newark airports, impacting flight schedules and causing frustration among travelers.

At Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, flights are facing an average delay of 31 minutes. As the shutdown continues, travelers are advised to check with airlines for updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

 India
2
Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at poll rally in Samastipur.

Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at po...

 India
3
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
4
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025