Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Air travel has hit turbulence as staffing shortages at the Federal Aviation Administration spell delays at major U.S. airports. The challenges come amid an ongoing U.S. government shutdown, now in its 23rd day.

The FAA has confirmed staffing concerns at ten separate locations, resulting in significant delays. This has led to ground stops at New York LaGuardia, Houston Bush, and Newark airports, impacting flight schedules and causing frustration among travelers.

At Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, flights are facing an average delay of 31 minutes. As the shutdown continues, travelers are advised to check with airlines for updates.

