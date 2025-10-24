Canada Clamps Down on Stellantis and GM's Tariff-Free Imports

The Canadian government has introduced restrictions on how many vehicles Stellantis and General Motors can import without tariffs, following these companies' decisions to shift production away from Canada. A government official, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that these automakers will no longer benefit fully from the Canadian countertariff duties on autos and auto parts.

Stellantis has decided to transfer its Jeep Compass production from Canada to the U.S., while General Motors will stop manufacturing BrightDrop electric vans in Ontario. These moves have sparked concerns in Ontario, where the auto industry serves as Canada's second-largest export sector, employing 125,000 people directly and nearly half a million in related fields.

In response, Ottawa has cut the exemption quota for GM by 24% and Stellantis by 50%. Despite efforts by Prime Minister Mark Carney to ease trade tensions and negotiate with President Donald Trump, tariffs continue to strain key sectors such as aluminum, steel, and lumber.

