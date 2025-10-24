Tragic Bus Fire Claims Lives on Hyderabad–Bengaluru Route

A tragic incident unfolded early Friday when a private bus on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru route caught fire after a collision with a two-wheeler near Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool district. The accident resulted in the death of at least 12 individuals, with several others sustaining injuries.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his deep sorrow and distress over the loss of lives. In his statement, he extended his sincere condolences to the grieving families and wished a swift recovery for the injured, emphasizing the heartbreak of the incident.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also conveyed his shock at the tragedy, offering heartfelt sympathies to the victims' families and solidarity with those affected. He reiterated support for the injured, praying for their quick recovery during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)