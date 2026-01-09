Rakshit Shetty Eyes Biopic on Entrepreneurial Veteran Shivakumariah

In a swathe of buzz and speculation, Kannada film circles are abuzz with whispers that Rakshit Shetty might soon undertake an unusual biographical project. The film could potentially bring to life the substantial journey of Shivakumariah, a figure renowned both for his military service and his entrepreneurial accomplishments as the founder of Sparsh Masala.

Shivakumariah's compelling story unfolds with a unique narrative duality—a career that trekked from the rigorous landscapes of military life during the Kargil War to the bustling activities of business in the Indian spice sector. His post-service life saw him venture far from ordinary paths, establishing Sparsh Masala with a vision of authenticity that earned it a cherished place in Indian homes.

Industry experts say Rakshit Shetty, known for his commitment to content-driven cinema, might be the perfect fit to translate such a tale into film. However, there's no official confirmation yet from Shetty or associated filmmakers. If the project comes to fruition, it promises to bridge the stories of service, resilience, and entrepreneurship into a remarkable narrative for Kannada cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)