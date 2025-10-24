Left Menu

Gold and Silver Slide: Market Responds to U.S.-China Trade Optimism

Gold and silver prices dropped in futures trading due to profit booking, a stronger US dollar, and optimism over US-China trade negotiations. The decline in the yellow and white metals was also influenced by geopolitical factors and expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Updated: 24-10-2025 11:42 IST
  • India

Gold and silver futures experienced a significant decline on Friday as traders cashed in on earlier gains. A robust US dollar and optimism surrounding US-China trade discussions contributed to the drop, with gold futures for December delivery falling by Rs 1,109 to Rs 1,22,995 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Silver futures also faced considerable losses, with December contracts plunging by Rs 2,683 to Rs 1,45,829 per kilogram. Analysts attribute the downturn in precious metals to a strengthening US dollar and an uptick in Treasury bond yields. Traders were prompted to book profits amid renewed trade optimism and geopolitical influences.

In international markets, Comex gold and silver futures reflected a similar sentiment, logging declines following record highs. With upcoming US-China trade talks and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts on the horizon, market participants remain vigilant, anticipating further impacts on precious metal valuations.

