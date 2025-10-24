Euro Zone Yields Soar Amid Inflation Woes and PMI Surprises

Euro zone government bond yields saw a notable rise on Friday. This follows traders processing cooler U.S. inflation statistics and unexpectedly strong Euro zone purchasing managers' index (PMI) data.

The yields moved upwards after the U.S. consumer price report indicated a less-than-expected increase, which might prompt the Federal Reserve to maintain its course on interest rate reductions next week. Furthermore, the euro zone's unexpected business activity surge caused investors to scale back expectations of an ECB rate cut next year.

In related events, France's political scene remained volatile, affecting its credit rating amidst threats from the Socialist Party against the government. All eyes remain on upcoming financial reviews and policy decisions that could impact both borrowing costs and economic forecasts across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)