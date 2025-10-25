Left Menu

Alaska Airlines Grounds 400 Flights After IT Outage: Operations Restored

Alaska Airlines has restored operations after a technology outage grounded flights nationwide, affecting over 49,000 passengers and canceling more than 400 flights. The airline vows to upgrade its IT systems following the disruption, which also impacted its financial forecast and postponed its earnings call.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 04:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 04:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alaska Airlines announced Friday that it has resumed normal operations following a major technology outage that led to the cancellation of over 400 flights. The disruption grounded flights across the country, affecting more than 49,000 passengers.

The airline assured the public that efforts are underway to upgrade its IT systems after the failure at its primary data center. Additionally, the company reported a 6% decline in its shares on the same day, with concerns mounting over the financial repercussions on its fourth-quarter results.

Lifting the temporary ground stop imposed Thursday evening and confirmed not to be a cyber attack, Alaska Airlines is now working with external technical experts to fortify its IT infrastructure and enhance system stability.

