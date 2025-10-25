Alaska Airlines Grounds 400 Flights After IT Outage: Operations Restored

Alaska Airlines announced Friday that it has resumed normal operations following a major technology outage that led to the cancellation of over 400 flights. The disruption grounded flights across the country, affecting more than 49,000 passengers.

The airline assured the public that efforts are underway to upgrade its IT systems after the failure at its primary data center. Additionally, the company reported a 6% decline in its shares on the same day, with concerns mounting over the financial repercussions on its fourth-quarter results.

Lifting the temporary ground stop imposed Thursday evening and confirmed not to be a cyber attack, Alaska Airlines is now working with external technical experts to fortify its IT infrastructure and enhance system stability.

