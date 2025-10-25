Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized overcrowded trains to Bihar during the festive season, highlighting them as proof of NDA's inadequate travel policies. He emphasized that safe and respectable travel is a right, not a privilege, and questioned the lack of progress despite government claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:35 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong critique of the current travel conditions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has pointed fingers at the NDA government for overcrowded trains to Bihar amid the festive rush.

Gandhi described the situation as 'inhuman,' lamenting that tickets are nearly impossible to obtain, forcing people into unsafe travel conditions.

He challenged the government's claims of improved transport facilities, questioning the unavailability of promised special trains while highlighting the plight of passengers with powerful imagery in shared videos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025