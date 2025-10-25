Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized overcrowded trains to Bihar during the festive season, highlighting them as proof of NDA's inadequate travel policies. He emphasized that safe and respectable travel is a right, not a privilege, and questioned the lack of progress despite government claims.
In a strong critique of the current travel conditions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has pointed fingers at the NDA government for overcrowded trains to Bihar amid the festive rush.
Gandhi described the situation as 'inhuman,' lamenting that tickets are nearly impossible to obtain, forcing people into unsafe travel conditions.
He challenged the government's claims of improved transport facilities, questioning the unavailability of promised special trains while highlighting the plight of passengers with powerful imagery in shared videos.
