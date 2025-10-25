Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

In a strong critique of the current travel conditions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has pointed fingers at the NDA government for overcrowded trains to Bihar amid the festive rush.

Gandhi described the situation as 'inhuman,' lamenting that tickets are nearly impossible to obtain, forcing people into unsafe travel conditions.

He challenged the government's claims of improved transport facilities, questioning the unavailability of promised special trains while highlighting the plight of passengers with powerful imagery in shared videos.

