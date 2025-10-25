Left Menu

Bharat Rasayan Boosts Shareholder Value with Stock Subdivision and Bonus Shares

Agro-chemical firm Bharat Rasayan has approved the subdivision of its equity shares and the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio. This move aims to increase liquidity and expand the shareholder base. Bharat Rasayan also reported a net profit of Rs 140.92 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rasayan, an agro-chemical company based in Delhi, has announced a strategic decision to restructure its equity. The board approved the subdivision of its equity shares and the distribution of bonus shares on a 1:1 basis. This aims to improve liquidity and broaden the shareholder register.

The board has approved the conversion of 41,55,268 existing equity shares of face value Rs 10 into 83,10,536 shares of face value Rs 5, alongside necessary amendments to the company's Memorandum of Association.

Furthermore, the proposed bonus shares, to be given on a 1:1 ratio, await shareholder approval. Bharat Rasayan reported a net profit of Rs 140.92 crore alongside a total income of Rs 1,199.02 crore for fiscal year 2024-25.

