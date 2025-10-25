Bharat Rasayan Boosts Shareholder Value with Stock Subdivision and Bonus Shares

Bharat Rasayan, an agro-chemical company based in Delhi, has announced a strategic decision to restructure its equity. The board approved the subdivision of its equity shares and the distribution of bonus shares on a 1:1 basis. This aims to improve liquidity and broaden the shareholder register.

The board has approved the conversion of 41,55,268 existing equity shares of face value Rs 10 into 83,10,536 shares of face value Rs 5, alongside necessary amendments to the company's Memorandum of Association.

Furthermore, the proposed bonus shares, to be given on a 1:1 ratio, await shareholder approval. Bharat Rasayan reported a net profit of Rs 140.92 crore alongside a total income of Rs 1,199.02 crore for fiscal year 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)