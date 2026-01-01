Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Remarkable 2025: A Year of Growth and Innovation

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced a striking 33% increase in sales this December, hitting 39,333 units, a significant rise from 29,529 in the same month last year.

The domestic market saw a 37% surge with 34,157 units sold, and exports reached 5,176, representing a 12% increase. Overall, 2025 recorded a 19% rise in total sales at 3,88,801 units.

Vice-President Varinder Wadhwa attributed this achievement to favorable GST reforms and strategic product advancements. Toyota remains committed to decarbonisation, offering diverse technologies to meet varied customer needs worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)