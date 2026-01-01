Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Remarkable 2025: A Year of Growth and Innovation

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported significant growth in 2025, with a 33% sales increase in December compared to the previous year. Domestic sales rose by 37% and exports by 12%. Total annual sales increased by 19%. Key drivers were GST reforms and strategic product enhancements.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced a striking 33% increase in sales this December, hitting 39,333 units, a significant rise from 29,529 in the same month last year.

The domestic market saw a 37% surge with 34,157 units sold, and exports reached 5,176, representing a 12% increase. Overall, 2025 recorded a 19% rise in total sales at 3,88,801 units.

Vice-President Varinder Wadhwa attributed this achievement to favorable GST reforms and strategic product advancements. Toyota remains committed to decarbonisation, offering diverse technologies to meet varied customer needs worldwide.

