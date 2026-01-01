Left Menu

India's Strategic Safeguard Duty: Boosting Local Steel Industry Fortunes

The Indian government has imposed a safeguard duty on steel imports to protect domestic producers and downstream supply chains. The duty starts at 12% and will decrease to 11% over three years. This move aims to ensure fair competition, self-reliance, and stabilize local steel prices during peak demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:22 IST
India's Strategic Safeguard Duty: Boosting Local Steel Industry Fortunes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has extended its safeguard duties on select steel products to shield the domestic steel industry from global market fluctuations and low-cost imports. This protective measure, starting at 12% and gradually reducing over three years, aims to balance the market and ensure self-reliance.

Industry leaders, including Ranjeet Mehta of PHDCCI and Sumit Jhunjhunwala of ICRA, have praised this move as a strategic step to support local producers against competitive foreign pricing. Despite a drop in Chinese hot-rolled coil prices, the duties will help maintain a favorable pricing environment for Indian mills.

This initiative signifies India's commitment to industrial strategy reform, with the government signaling its intent to foster fair market conditions. The safeguard duty is viewed as essential for stabilizing prices and securing the domestic industry's future amid volatile international dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alleged New Year Drone Strike Sparks Tensions in Kherson

Alleged New Year Drone Strike Sparks Tensions in Kherson

 Global
2
Soaring Power Demand: The Impact of Cold Waves in North India

Soaring Power Demand: The Impact of Cold Waves in North India

 India
3
Ola Electric's Hyperservice Boost: A Strategic Market Surge

Ola Electric's Hyperservice Boost: A Strategic Market Surge

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes on New Year's Eve at Crans-Montana

Tragedy Strikes on New Year's Eve at Crans-Montana

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026