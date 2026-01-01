Raju Shetti Challenges The Rationale Behind Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway

Raju Shetti, a former MP and prominent farmer leader, has publicly questioned the necessity of the Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, pushing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to engage in a public debate regarding the project. Shetti argues that the Rs 86,300 crore investment is unwarranted when a functional Nagpur-Ratnagiri highway exists.

Shetti lamented on social media about being approached by multiple delegations supporting the proposed expressway, noting their shared script advocating for it. He believes that the Chief Minister should personally discuss the issue on a public platform, ensuring a transparent dialogue over the project's necessity.

Echoing demands for accountability, Shetti requested a comprehensive report from IIT institutions to assess future traffic and toll implications. He also urged the state to release a white paper on the Samruddhi Expressway expenditures, questioning the financial transparency declared by CM Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)