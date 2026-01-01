Left Menu

Raju Shetti Challenges The Rationale Behind Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway

Raju Shetti, former MP and farmer leader, questions the necessity of the Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway and challenges CM Devendra Fadnavis to a public debate. Shetti demands clarity on why a parallel road costing Rs 86,300 crore is needed when an existing highway suffices. He calls for transparent reporting on related highway expenditures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Raju Shetti, a former MP and prominent farmer leader, has publicly questioned the necessity of the Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, pushing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to engage in a public debate regarding the project. Shetti argues that the Rs 86,300 crore investment is unwarranted when a functional Nagpur-Ratnagiri highway exists.

Shetti lamented on social media about being approached by multiple delegations supporting the proposed expressway, noting their shared script advocating for it. He believes that the Chief Minister should personally discuss the issue on a public platform, ensuring a transparent dialogue over the project's necessity.

Echoing demands for accountability, Shetti requested a comprehensive report from IIT institutions to assess future traffic and toll implications. He also urged the state to release a white paper on the Samruddhi Expressway expenditures, questioning the financial transparency declared by CM Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

