BJP's Epoch-Making Triumph in Thiruvananthapuram: An End to Kerala's Fixed Political Match?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the LDF and UDF in Kerala, celebrating BJP's historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections. He suggested an end to the political alliance between LDF and UDF due to BJP’s success, attributing the victory to people’s desire for change in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vociferously criticized Kerala's leading political fronts, the LDF and the UDF, accusing them of a 'fixed match' strategy. This comes in light of BJP's historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, marking the party's first victory in the city civic body.

In a letter to Mayor V V Rajesh, Modi hailed the BJP's triumph as a transformative moment, emphasizing that it reflected the people of Kerala's readiness for change. The Prime Minister pointed out the BJP-led NDA's growing appeal, rooted in nationalism and governance devoid of corruption.

Addressing the state's political dynamics, Modi highlighted BJP's perseverance against the LDF and UDF's alleged misgovernance, corruption, and violence. He praised party workers for their unwavering dedication and invoked local historical figures, urging the new leadership to promote urban development and ease of living in Thiruvananthapuram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

