BJP's Epoch-Making Triumph in Thiruvananthapuram: An End to Kerala's Fixed Political Match?

In a significant political development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vociferously criticized Kerala's leading political fronts, the LDF and the UDF, accusing them of a 'fixed match' strategy. This comes in light of BJP's historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, marking the party's first victory in the city civic body.

In a letter to Mayor V V Rajesh, Modi hailed the BJP's triumph as a transformative moment, emphasizing that it reflected the people of Kerala's readiness for change. The Prime Minister pointed out the BJP-led NDA's growing appeal, rooted in nationalism and governance devoid of corruption.

Addressing the state's political dynamics, Modi highlighted BJP's perseverance against the LDF and UDF's alleged misgovernance, corruption, and violence. He praised party workers for their unwavering dedication and invoked local historical figures, urging the new leadership to promote urban development and ease of living in Thiruvananthapuram.

(With inputs from agencies.)