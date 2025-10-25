Tragic Accident Highlights Dangers of Poor Road Conditions

A tragic accident has claimed the life of 26-year-old Priyanka Kumari Poonia, a bank employee, after being run over by a truck. The incident occurred on the Huskur–Makali road, notorious for its poor condition. Authorities reported that Poonia, a resident of Alur, was traveling as a pillion rider.

The accident unfolded when her brother, Naresh Kumar, braked suddenly to avoid a car that slowed due to a pothole. This led to a collision with an oncoming truck, causing Kumar to lose control. He was tossed to the side with minor injuries, while Poonia was fatally struck by the truck.

Kumar holds the road conditions accountable for the tragedy, seeking accountability from local authorities. The truck and its driver are currently detained as the police delve deeper into the investigation surrounding this fatal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)