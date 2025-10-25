Left Menu

Tragic Accident Highlights Dangers of Poor Road Conditions

A 26-year-old bank employee, Priyanka Kumari Poonia, tragically died after being hit by a truck following a motorcycle accident caused by poor road conditions. Her brother, the driver, blamed potholes on the Huskur–Makali road, urging action against authorities as the truck driver is detained during ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident has claimed the life of 26-year-old Priyanka Kumari Poonia, a bank employee, after being run over by a truck. The incident occurred on the Huskur–Makali road, notorious for its poor condition. Authorities reported that Poonia, a resident of Alur, was traveling as a pillion rider.

The accident unfolded when her brother, Naresh Kumar, braked suddenly to avoid a car that slowed due to a pothole. This led to a collision with an oncoming truck, causing Kumar to lose control. He was tossed to the side with minor injuries, while Poonia was fatally struck by the truck.

Kumar holds the road conditions accountable for the tragedy, seeking accountability from local authorities. The truck and its driver are currently detained as the police delve deeper into the investigation surrounding this fatal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

