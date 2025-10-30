Left Menu

China's Rare Earth Magnet Move: A Positive Shift in India-China Ties

China has granted licenses to Indian companies to import rare earth magnets, signaling efforts to normalize strained relations due to military stand-offs. Rare earth minerals are crucial for tech products, and China's dominance in the supply chain influences global distribution. Initiatives aim to reset India-China bilateral ties.

  • India

In a strategic move to mend strained bilateral relations, China has granted licenses to select Indian companies for the import of rare earth magnets, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This development is perceived as a step toward normalizing ties following years of military tensions in eastern Ladakh.

Rare earth minerals, a critical component in high-tech products such as electric vehicles, drones, and battery storage, see China as a dominant global supplier. India, aiming for economic growth, views this cooperation as essential for securing a steady supply chain.

The thaw in relations follows several initiatives, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and reinstating tourist visas for Chinese nationals. Diplomatic efforts led by leaders from both nations are targeting a holistic revival of dialogue as a foundation for improved ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

