Left Menu

Aegean Airlines Bridges Greece and Iraq with Direct Flights

Greek airline Aegean Airlines will initiate direct flights from Athens to Baghdad starting December 16, 2023. This marks the first European direct flight service to the Iraqi capital, bolstering economic and cultural ties. The initiative follows improved security in Iraq and signifies growing international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:20 IST
Aegean Airlines Bridges Greece and Iraq with Direct Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

A new flight route connecting Athens to Baghdad will soon be established as Greece's Aegean Airlines starts direct flights this December, according to an announcement by Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis. This makes Aegean Airlines the first European airline to offer such a direct service to the Iraqi capital.

The decision is seen as a significant step towards enhancing economic cooperation and cultural exchange between Greece and Iraq. Aegean Airlines previously avoided Baghdad due to security concerns but has provided direct flights to the Kurdish region of Iraq.

As security improves in Iraq after years of turmoil, the country's foreign minister, Fuad Hussein, highlights newfound international relations in agriculture, investment, and tourism, underlining Iraq's stable position on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025