Aegean Airlines Bridges Greece and Iraq with Direct Flights

A new flight route connecting Athens to Baghdad will soon be established as Greece's Aegean Airlines starts direct flights this December, according to an announcement by Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis. This makes Aegean Airlines the first European airline to offer such a direct service to the Iraqi capital.

The decision is seen as a significant step towards enhancing economic cooperation and cultural exchange between Greece and Iraq. Aegean Airlines previously avoided Baghdad due to security concerns but has provided direct flights to the Kurdish region of Iraq.

As security improves in Iraq after years of turmoil, the country's foreign minister, Fuad Hussein, highlights newfound international relations in agriculture, investment, and tourism, underlining Iraq's stable position on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)