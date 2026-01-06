China and South Korea Revive Cultural Ties

China and South Korea are set to revitalize their cultural exchanges, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. This development follows a meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, aimed at mending and strengthening ties between the two nations.

The leaders have committed to gradually expanding the exchange of cultural content. In addition, they plan to engage in working-level discussions focusing on movies and dramas, as stated by Wi Sung-lac, the security adviser to President Lee, during a press briefing after the summit.

This move marks a positive step towards reinstating and nurturing the cultural relationship between China and South Korea, opening avenues for creative industries in both countries.

