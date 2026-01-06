Left Menu

China and South Korea Revive Cultural Ties

China and South Korea have agreed to renew cultural exchanges in a phased manner. This decision emerged after a meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping, emphasizing the restoration of bilateral relations through increased cultural content and discussions on movies and dramas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-01-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 13:14 IST
China and South Korea Revive Cultural Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China and South Korea are set to revitalize their cultural exchanges, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. This development follows a meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, aimed at mending and strengthening ties between the two nations.

The leaders have committed to gradually expanding the exchange of cultural content. In addition, they plan to engage in working-level discussions focusing on movies and dramas, as stated by Wi Sung-lac, the security adviser to President Lee, during a press briefing after the summit.

This move marks a positive step towards reinstating and nurturing the cultural relationship between China and South Korea, opening avenues for creative industries in both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

 Global
2
Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

 India
3
Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Elector...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026