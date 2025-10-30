Left Menu

This article highlights key recent developments in the business sector, including the launch of LIC's consumption fund, and leadership changes like Kartik Nagarajan's appointment as Datamatics CEO, and Anil Chaudhry's resignation from SEIL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:56 IST
Industry Shifts: Key Appointments And Launches In Business
  • India

On Thursday, LIC Mutual Fund unveiled its newest offering, a consumption fund characterized as an open-ended equity scheme centered around the consumption theme. The new fund will be available to investors starting Friday and will close on November 14.

In other business news, Datamatics Business Solutions appointed Kartik Nagarajan as the new chief executive to usher in an era of artificial intelligence-driven development. Nagarajan brings extensive experience from his role as a managing director at Nexdigm and past positions at WPP and Aviva.

Additionally, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (SEIL) announced the resignation of Anil Chaudhry from his position as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, effective immediately, due to personal reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

