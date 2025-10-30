Industry Shifts: Key Appointments And Launches In Business

On Thursday, LIC Mutual Fund unveiled its newest offering, a consumption fund characterized as an open-ended equity scheme centered around the consumption theme. The new fund will be available to investors starting Friday and will close on November 14.

In other business news, Datamatics Business Solutions appointed Kartik Nagarajan as the new chief executive to usher in an era of artificial intelligence-driven development. Nagarajan brings extensive experience from his role as a managing director at Nexdigm and past positions at WPP and Aviva.

Additionally, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (SEIL) announced the resignation of Anil Chaudhry from his position as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, effective immediately, due to personal reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)