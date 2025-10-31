Mahindra Holidays Witnesses Over 47% Profit Surge in Q2

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts reported a significant 47% rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ending September, with figures reaching Rs 16.93 crore. This leap in profit was primarily driven by an increase in revenue from operations, as documented in the company's latest regulatory filing.

The hospitality giant experienced an increase in revenue, which climbed to Rs 717.34 crore during the July-September period, compared to Rs 670.74 crore in the same timeframe the previous year.

In spite of the revenue growth, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts saw its total expenses elevate to Rs 713.32 crore during this second quarter, up from Rs 677.35 crore a year prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)