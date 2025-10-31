Mahindra Holidays Witnesses Over 47% Profit Surge in Q2
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts reported a 47% increase in net profit to Rs 16.93 crore for Q2, driven by higher revenue. Revenue increased to Rs 717.34 crore, while expenses rose to Rs 713.32 crore. The hospitality firm's profit was higher than the Rs 11.48 crore reported a year ago.
- Country:
- India
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts reported a significant 47% rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ending September, with figures reaching Rs 16.93 crore. This leap in profit was primarily driven by an increase in revenue from operations, as documented in the company's latest regulatory filing.
The hospitality giant experienced an increase in revenue, which climbed to Rs 717.34 crore during the July-September period, compared to Rs 670.74 crore in the same timeframe the previous year.
In spite of the revenue growth, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts saw its total expenses elevate to Rs 713.32 crore during this second quarter, up from Rs 677.35 crore a year prior.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nippon Life India Sees Revenue Growth Despite Profit Dip
ITC Q2 consolidated net profit up 4.1 pc at Rs 5,187cr, revenue dips marginally
Ixigo Navigates Losses with Strong Revenue Growth in Travel Sector
Adyen Surpasses Expectations with Strong Revenue Growth
Ixigo Confronts Losses Despite Strong Revenue Growth