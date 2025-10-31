GCPL Navigates Profit Decline with Strategic 'Muuchstac' Acquisition

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) announced a 6.5% dip in its consolidated profit after tax, falling to Rs 459.34 crore in the September quarter. The decline was attributed to ongoing challenges in Indonesia and India's GST transition.

The company disclosed plans to acquire the 'Muuchstac' brand's FMCG business from Trilogy Solutions Pvt Ltd through a cash deal worth approximately Rs 450 crore, aiming to fortify its personal care offerings.

Managing Director and CEO Sudhir Sitapati labeled Q2 FY26 as a 'resilient quarter', highlighting a 4% sales growth in India. Despite international pressures, GCPL aims for improved performance through strategic acquisitions in high-growth segments.