Kolkata Metro Increases Train Frequency to Enhance Commuter Convenience

Kolkata Metro Railways has unveiled an upcoming boost in train frequency on its Yellow line, promising better service for thousands of daily commuters. Set to roll out on November 3, the schedule change encompasses more services and extended hours, offering greater convenience during peak travel times.

From Monday to Friday, passengers can expect 120 services on the Yellow line, spanning from Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar. The first train departs at 7:18 am, while the last journey concludes at an extended time of 9:58 pm.

Weekend travelers are equally prioritized, with Saturday featuring 92 services and Sunday 78, significantly reducing wait times. Metro officials highlight the improvements as a vital enhancement in accessibility, facilitating smooth, comfortable nighttime airport commutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)