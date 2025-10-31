Airlines to Charge for Wheelchair Services for Able-bodied Passengers

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has updated its guidelines to allow airlines to charge able-bodied passengers using wheelchair services at airports. This amendment is part of the Civil Aviation Requirement concerning air travel for persons with disabilities or reduced mobility.

Airlines are now permitted to display these charges on their websites, although no fee will apply to passengers with disabilities or those with reduced mobility. The recent changes also emphasize the need for airport operators to offer clear signage and suitable facilities to accommodate such passengers.

These revisions followed public input and complaints targeting both airlines and airport operators regarding wheelchair bookings. As a response, DGCA encourages a timely request for services and aims to improve the overall travel experience for travelers requiring additional assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)