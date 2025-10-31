Left Menu

Airlines to Charge for Wheelchair Services for Able-bodied Passengers

The DGCA has revised norms allowing airlines to charge able-bodied passengers for wheelchair services. Airlines must cater to passengers with reduced mobility without fees, and display charges on websites. Airport operators must provide clear signage and ensure dedicated support for persons with disabilities or reduced mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:43 IST
Airlines to Charge for Wheelchair Services for Able-bodied Passengers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has updated its guidelines to allow airlines to charge able-bodied passengers using wheelchair services at airports. This amendment is part of the Civil Aviation Requirement concerning air travel for persons with disabilities or reduced mobility.

Airlines are now permitted to display these charges on their websites, although no fee will apply to passengers with disabilities or those with reduced mobility. The recent changes also emphasize the need for airport operators to offer clear signage and suitable facilities to accommodate such passengers.

These revisions followed public input and complaints targeting both airlines and airport operators regarding wheelchair bookings. As a response, DGCA encourages a timely request for services and aims to improve the overall travel experience for travelers requiring additional assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Erroneous Earthquake Alert in Iceland Withdrawn

Erroneous Earthquake Alert in Iceland Withdrawn

 Global
2
Dollar Gains Amid Fed's Cautious Rate Stance

Dollar Gains Amid Fed's Cautious Rate Stance

 Global
3
Erroneous Alert Withdrawn After Iceland Earthquake

Erroneous Alert Withdrawn After Iceland Earthquake

 Global
4
Ofgem Targets Soaring Energy Debts with New Relief Plan

Ofgem Targets Soaring Energy Debts with New Relief Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025