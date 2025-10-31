JetBlue Flight Emergency Landing: Altitude Drop Causes Mid-Flight Injuries

In a dramatic mid-flight incident, a JetBlue flight from Cancun to Newark was forced to make an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida, following a sudden drop in altitude. The incident left at least 15 passengers injured, all of whom were taken to local hospitals for further treatment, as reported by Tampa Fire Rescue spokesperson Vivian Shedd.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the Airbus A320, which was carrying an unspecified number of passengers out of its 162-seat capacity, experienced a 'flight control issue' around 2 pm on Thursday, prompting the diversion. The flight crew communicated the emergency to air traffic control, with reports of injuries including possible head lacerations.

As the situation unfolded, medical personnel were ready to respond on the ground at Tampa International Airport. JetBlue has since grounded the aircraft for a detailed inspection and has pledged a comprehensive investigation. The FAA is also conducting an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the flight control problem.