JetBlue Increases Baggage Fees Amid Rising Fuel Costs

JetBlue has raised its checked baggage fees by up to USD 9, citing increased fuel prices due to the Middle East conflict. The new fees took effect this Monday, affecting domestic economy passengers whose first checked bag will now cost USD 39, up from USD 35.

Peak travel periods such as April spring breaks, major holidays, and summer will see passengers charged USD 49 instead of USD 40. The airline stated that this increase in optional service fees is necessary to remain competitive amidst soaring operating expenses caused by higher jet fuel prices.

Airlines globally face rising fuel costs, with U.S. airlines likely to pass these expenses onto travelers through additional fees. The average price for jet fuel has significantly risen, with implications across the industry. Some customers can still check bags free, depending on their card status or program membership.