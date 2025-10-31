Tragic Vehicle Overturn: Highway Horror Claims Three Lives

In a tragic turn of events on Friday, three individuals lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries when their pick-up vehicle overturned near Meetli village on the Meerut-Baghpat-Sonipat highway in Baghpat district. Police reported the incident occurred when the vehicle axle allegedly broke, causing it to roll over.

The unfortunate accident involved farmers from Doula village transporting vegetables to Delhi's Azadpur Mandi. As the vehicle approached Sarvhitkari Inter College in Meetli, the mishap struck. Local villagers swiftly joined forces with the police to rescue those trapped beneath the overturned vehicle.

Among the injured, three were pronounced dead at the district hospital: Jan Mohammad, alias Janu (60), Rajju (50), and Ashfaq (45). One severely injured individual remains hospitalized, while seven others have been discharged after receiving first aid. Police have initiated a post-mortem examination for the deceased.