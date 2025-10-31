Left Menu

Tragic Vehicle Overturn: Highway Horror Claims Three Lives

A tragic accident on the Meerut-Baghpat-Sonipat highway near Meetli village claimed the lives of three individuals and injured eight others when a pick-up vehicle transporting vegetables overturned. Local villagers and police aided the rescue, with three pronounced dead and others receiving medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:32 IST
Tragic Vehicle Overturn: Highway Horror Claims Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events on Friday, three individuals lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries when their pick-up vehicle overturned near Meetli village on the Meerut-Baghpat-Sonipat highway in Baghpat district. Police reported the incident occurred when the vehicle axle allegedly broke, causing it to roll over.

The unfortunate accident involved farmers from Doula village transporting vegetables to Delhi's Azadpur Mandi. As the vehicle approached Sarvhitkari Inter College in Meetli, the mishap struck. Local villagers swiftly joined forces with the police to rescue those trapped beneath the overturned vehicle.

Among the injured, three were pronounced dead at the district hospital: Jan Mohammad, alias Janu (60), Rajju (50), and Ashfaq (45). One severely injured individual remains hospitalized, while seven others have been discharged after receiving first aid. Police have initiated a post-mortem examination for the deceased.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025