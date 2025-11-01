Left Menu

RMZ Ecoworld 30 Secures Prestigious Sword of Honour for Safety Excellence

RMZ's Ecoworld 30 has been awarded the Sword of Honour by the British Safety Council, highlighting its dedication to creating safe and high-performing environments. The accolade, given for exceptional occupational health and safety standards, reinforces RMZ's strategic vision of fostering world-class, people-centric workspaces.

Bengaluru | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:53 IST
In a significant endorsement of safety excellence, RMZ Ecoworld 30 has secured the esteemed Sword of Honour from the British Safety Council. This globally recognized award is bestowed only upon organizations demonstrating exemplary dedication to occupational health and safety, achieving a Five Star rating in rigorous audits.

The accolade marks RMZ's operational commitment to fostering safe, healthy, and innovative environments for its stakeholders. RMZ's CEO Thirumal Govindraj emphasized the company's goal to create world-class, people-first workspaces, stating the recognition aligns with their strategic mission to advance workplace safety and well-being.

By integrating sustainability and advanced technology, RMZ's forward-looking design philosophy positions it as a leader in commercial real estate. The Sword of Honour cements RMZ's reputation for developing future-ready spaces that enable global businesses to thrive while upholding the highest safety standards.

