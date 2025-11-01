Ashok Leyland's Impressive Sales Surge: A 16% Boost in October
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland reported a 16% increase in total sales for October, with domestic sales rising to 16,314 units. Medium and heavy vehicle sales grew by 14%, while light commercial vehicles saw a significant uptick, reaching 6,703 units compared to 5,630 units last year.
Ashok Leyland has reported robust sales figures for October, revealing a 16% growth in total sales compared to the same month last year. The commercial vehicle manufacturer sold 17,820 units in total, spearheaded by a significant rise in domestic sales.
Domestic sales climbed to 16,314 units from 14,067 in October 2024. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles showed notable performance with a 14% year-on-year sales growth, reaching 9,611 units.
Similarly, light commercial vehicles witnessed a strong increase in sales, totaling 6,703 units, up from 5,630 units in the previous year. The company's consistent growth underscores its strong market position in the commercial vehicle sector.
