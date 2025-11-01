Ashok Leyland's Impressive Sales Surge: A 16% Boost in October

Ashok Leyland has reported robust sales figures for October, revealing a 16% growth in total sales compared to the same month last year. The commercial vehicle manufacturer sold 17,820 units in total, spearheaded by a significant rise in domestic sales.

Domestic sales climbed to 16,314 units from 14,067 in October 2024. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles showed notable performance with a 14% year-on-year sales growth, reaching 9,611 units.

Similarly, light commercial vehicles witnessed a strong increase in sales, totaling 6,703 units, up from 5,630 units in the previous year. The company's consistent growth underscores its strong market position in the commercial vehicle sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)