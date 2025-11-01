Left Menu

Ashok Leyland's Impressive Sales Surge: A 16% Boost in October

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland reported a 16% increase in total sales for October, with domestic sales rising to 16,314 units. Medium and heavy vehicle sales grew by 14%, while light commercial vehicles saw a significant uptick, reaching 6,703 units compared to 5,630 units last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:52 IST
Ashok Leyland's Impressive Sales Surge: A 16% Boost in October
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ashok Leyland has reported robust sales figures for October, revealing a 16% growth in total sales compared to the same month last year. The commercial vehicle manufacturer sold 17,820 units in total, spearheaded by a significant rise in domestic sales.

Domestic sales climbed to 16,314 units from 14,067 in October 2024. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles showed notable performance with a 14% year-on-year sales growth, reaching 9,611 units.

Similarly, light commercial vehicles witnessed a strong increase in sales, totaling 6,703 units, up from 5,630 units in the previous year. The company's consistent growth underscores its strong market position in the commercial vehicle sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025