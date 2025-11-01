Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Sets Vision for Development by 2047

Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, unveiled the 'Viksit Madhya Pradesh@2047' vision document on the state's 70th foundation day. The roadmap outlines targets for industrial growth, job creation, and infrastructural development, aiming to make the state self-reliant and a leading industrial hub by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:21 IST
Madhya Pradesh Sets Vision for Development by 2047
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presented the 'Viksit Madhya Pradesh@2047' vision document on the state's 70th foundation day. The roadmap envisages a developed and self-reliant state by 2047.

Yadav emphasized the state's achievements in industrial growth and job creation and pointed out that the new initiatives will accelerate the state's progress as a leading industrial center in India. The vision document was created through public participation, aiming for a robust future development.

The CM also announced several key projects, including the development of Omkareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary and the launch of the 'Wash on Wheels' mobile app. Additionally, agreements were signed for new airport projects and tourism helicopter services, alongside digital initiatives like 'MP e-Seva' and 'Invest MP 3.0'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025