Madhya Pradesh Sets Vision for Development by 2047

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presented the 'Viksit Madhya Pradesh@2047' vision document on the state's 70th foundation day. The roadmap envisages a developed and self-reliant state by 2047.

Yadav emphasized the state's achievements in industrial growth and job creation and pointed out that the new initiatives will accelerate the state's progress as a leading industrial center in India. The vision document was created through public participation, aiming for a robust future development.

The CM also announced several key projects, including the development of Omkareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary and the launch of the 'Wash on Wheels' mobile app. Additionally, agreements were signed for new airport projects and tourism helicopter services, alongside digital initiatives like 'MP e-Seva' and 'Invest MP 3.0'.

