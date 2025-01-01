Kashmir Welcomes 2026 Amid Snow and Security: A New Year to Remember

As 2026 dawned, Kashmir attracted a throng of revellers eager to celebrate the New Year at iconic tourist sites such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg. These picturesque locations, recently adorned with snow, were alive with festivities, drawing visitors from across the country.

The atmosphere was vibrant, with tourists and locals alike expressing delight at the serene and snowy setting. 'The snowfall has been a blessing,' remarked a tourist from Haryana, adding that the peaceful celebrations enhanced the experience.

To ensure safety, authorities implemented comprehensive security measures, including reinforced checks and patrols. Despite these precautions, the ambience remained joyful, with many tourists proclaiming Kashmir's allure superior to other destinations like Manali.