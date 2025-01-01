Left Menu

Kashmir Welcomes 2026 Amid Snow and Security: A New Year to Remember

In Kashmir, tourists and locals flocked to popular destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg to celebrate the New Year 2026 amidst recent snowfall. Despite heavy security, visitors enjoyed peaceful celebrations, with many praising the region's appeal over other tourist spots like Manali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-01-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 00:38 IST
Kashmir Welcomes 2026 Amid Snow and Security: A New Year to Remember
  • Country:
  • India

As 2026 dawned, Kashmir attracted a throng of revellers eager to celebrate the New Year at iconic tourist sites such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg. These picturesque locations, recently adorned with snow, were alive with festivities, drawing visitors from across the country.

The atmosphere was vibrant, with tourists and locals alike expressing delight at the serene and snowy setting. 'The snowfall has been a blessing,' remarked a tourist from Haryana, adding that the peaceful celebrations enhanced the experience.

To ensure safety, authorities implemented comprehensive security measures, including reinforced checks and patrols. Despite these precautions, the ambience remained joyful, with many tourists proclaiming Kashmir's allure superior to other destinations like Manali.

TRENDING

1
New Levies on Tobacco and Pan Masala: Government's Bold Move

New Levies on Tobacco and Pan Masala: Government's Bold Move

 India
2
Wall Street’s Roller-Coaster Year Ends on AI High Notes

Wall Street’s Roller-Coaster Year Ends on AI High Notes

 Global
3
European Allies Unite for Ukraine's Future

European Allies Unite for Ukraine's Future

 France
4
Naxalite Leader with Bounty Eliminated in Bihar Encounter

Naxalite Leader with Bounty Eliminated in Bihar Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025