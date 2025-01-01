Left Menu

Demolitions in West Bank Refugee Camps: Displacement and Despair

Israeli military operations in the northern West Bank have led to significant demolitions in refugee camps, displacing tens of thousands of Palestinians. These actions, part of 'Operation Iron Wall,' are aimed at removing militant infrastructure. The displacements echo earlier historical displacements experienced by Palestinians.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Israeli military bulldozers have embarked on a massive demolition operation, pulling down homes in refugee camps as part of the ongoing 'Operation Iron Wall.'

Over the past 11 months, at least 850 structures have been demolished or heavily damaged in the Nur Shams, Jenin, and Tulkarem camps, according to Human Rights Watch.

Tens of thousands have been displaced, finding refuge with relatives or in public buildings, as Israel aims to dismantle militant infrastructure. The military has deemed these demolitions necessary, but for the displaced Palestinians, it is a reminder of past dislocations during the 1948 Nakba.

