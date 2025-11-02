Nepal's October Surge: A Tourist Tideline

Nepal saw a noticeable increase in international tourist arrivals this October, with over 128,000 visitors arriving by air, marking a 3.3% increase from the previous year, according to tourism board data released Sunday.

India led the charge, contributing 17,298 tourists, followed by the US with 13,286 visitors, the UK with 8,718, China with 6,755, and Germany with 6,366.

From January through October, the nation welcomed nearly 944,000 visitors, representing a marginal 0.3% increase compared to the same period last year. Nonetheless, Indian tourist arrivals showed a significant annual decline of 11%.

