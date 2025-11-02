Left Menu

Nepal's October Surge: A Tourist Tideline

Nepal experienced a 3.3% rise in international air tourists in October, totaling 128,443 visitors. Indians led in numbers, followed by tourists from the US, UK, China, and Germany. Despite a year-to-date increase, Indian numbers annually dropped by 11% compared to the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:41 IST
Nepal's October Surge: A Tourist Tideline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal saw a noticeable increase in international tourist arrivals this October, with over 128,000 visitors arriving by air, marking a 3.3% increase from the previous year, according to tourism board data released Sunday.

India led the charge, contributing 17,298 tourists, followed by the US with 13,286 visitors, the UK with 8,718, China with 6,755, and Germany with 6,366.

From January through October, the nation welcomed nearly 944,000 visitors, representing a marginal 0.3% increase compared to the same period last year. Nonetheless, Indian tourist arrivals showed a significant annual decline of 11%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025