Navigating Skies: US Airports Battle Controller Crisis Amid Shutdown

Amid ongoing government shutdown, US airports are grappling with significant flight delays due to a shortage of air traffic controllers. Newark Airport in New Jersey reported delays ranging from two to three hours, which impacted flight schedules across the region, causing frustrations for passengers.

New York City's Emergency Management office indicated travelers should prepare for schedule disruptions, advising them to verify flight statuses in advance. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy emphasized the growing travel disruptions, highlighting the critical demand for paid air traffic controllers to ensure safety.

Despite staffing challenges, major airports including Houston's George Bush Intercontinental and Chicago O'Hare, witnessed delays but maintained operational safety. As aviation data underscores the persistent shortage, the FAA reports nearly 13,000 controllers have been working without pay, with the crisis aggravating existing staffing issues pre-dating the shutdown.

