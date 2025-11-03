Train Derailment: Minimal Impact But Major Disruptions

A train bound for London from Glasgow derailed in northern England on Monday. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, as confirmed by British Transport Minister Heidi Alexander.

The North West Ambulance Service announced later that morning it was standing down from "major incident status" and withdrawing resources dispatched to the scene.

Avanti West Coast, the operator of long-distance services between London and Scotland, has cautioned passengers against traveling north from the city of Preston due to expected disruptions lasting several days.

