Left Menu

Mumbai Airport to Undergo Six-Hour Shutdown for Crucial Runway Maintenance

Mumbai International Airport will close for six hours on November 20 for an annual post-monsoon runway maintenance. The shutdown will affect flights, and prior notice has been issued to minimize disruption. Maintenance includes inspections, repairs, and assessments for safety and compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:25 IST
Mumbai Airport to Undergo Six-Hour Shutdown for Crucial Runway Maintenance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai International Airport, owned by Adani Group and Airport Authority of India, is set for a six-hour shutdown on November 20 for essential runway maintenance. This annual post-monsoon procedure ensures safety and adheres to global aviation standards.

The temporary closure from 11 am to 5 pm will involve both the main runway 9/27 and the secondary runway 14/32. These runways handle approximately 950 flights daily, highlighting the importance of this scheduled maintenance.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued to notify stakeholders to adjust flight operations accordingly. This maintenance includes inspections, repairs, and technical evaluations of runway elements such as lighting and drainage, aimed at minimizing passenger inconvenience while maintaining airport efficiency and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025