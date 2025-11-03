Mumbai Airport to Undergo Six-Hour Shutdown for Crucial Runway Maintenance

Mumbai International Airport, owned by Adani Group and Airport Authority of India, is set for a six-hour shutdown on November 20 for essential runway maintenance. This annual post-monsoon procedure ensures safety and adheres to global aviation standards.

The temporary closure from 11 am to 5 pm will involve both the main runway 9/27 and the secondary runway 14/32. These runways handle approximately 950 flights daily, highlighting the importance of this scheduled maintenance.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued to notify stakeholders to adjust flight operations accordingly. This maintenance includes inspections, repairs, and technical evaluations of runway elements such as lighting and drainage, aimed at minimizing passenger inconvenience while maintaining airport efficiency and safety.

