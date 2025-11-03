Left Menu

Godfrey Phillips India Lights Up with 22.8% Profit Increase

Godfrey Phillips India reported a 22.8% increase in net profit to Rs 304.99 crore for the September quarter of FY'26. Revenue from operations remained flat, while expenses decreased. The company announced an interim dividend of 850%. Shares rose 0.91% following the announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:52 IST
Godfrey Phillips India Lights Up with 22.8% Profit Increase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godfrey Phillips India, a prominent cigarette manufacturer, has reported a significant surge in its financial performance for the September quarter of FY'26. According to the company's regulatory filing, their consolidated net profit soared by 22.8% to Rs 304.99 crore, up from Rs 248.31 crore in the same period last year.

Despite this impressive profit increase, the company's revenue from operations remained steady at Rs 1,632.21 crore, nearly identical to the Rs 1,627.81 crore recorded in the previous fiscal year. Notably, Godfrey Phillips managed to reduce its total expenses by 2.23%, totaling Rs 1,349.93 crore.

On another positive note, Godfrey Phillips has declared an interim dividend of 850%, translating to Rs 17 per equity share, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. Following these announcements, the company's stock witnessed a 0.91% rise, closing at Rs 3,106.85.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025