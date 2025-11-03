Godfrey Phillips India Lights Up with 22.8% Profit Increase

Godfrey Phillips India, a prominent cigarette manufacturer, has reported a significant surge in its financial performance for the September quarter of FY'26. According to the company's regulatory filing, their consolidated net profit soared by 22.8% to Rs 304.99 crore, up from Rs 248.31 crore in the same period last year.

Despite this impressive profit increase, the company's revenue from operations remained steady at Rs 1,632.21 crore, nearly identical to the Rs 1,627.81 crore recorded in the previous fiscal year. Notably, Godfrey Phillips managed to reduce its total expenses by 2.23%, totaling Rs 1,349.93 crore.

On another positive note, Godfrey Phillips has declared an interim dividend of 850%, translating to Rs 17 per equity share, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. Following these announcements, the company's stock witnessed a 0.91% rise, closing at Rs 3,106.85.