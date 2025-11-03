Left Menu

Globe Civil Projects Strengthens Outlook with IPO Boost

Globe Civil Projects reports a positive revision in its bank facilities outlook after raising Rs 119 crore via IPO. With improved debt metrics and growth in operations, the company enhanced its capital structure and expanded its order book, ensuring strong revenue visibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Globe Civil Projects achieved a positive revision of its bank facilities' outlook, thanks to a successful Rs 119 crore IPO, as announced on Monday by Infomerics Ratings.

The strengthened capital structure and anticipated improvements in debt protection metrics, including reducing debt to Rs 120 crore by the end of fiscal 2026, contributed to this outlook shift.

The company has grown its operations to Rs 325.99 crore in fiscal 2025, driven by faster project execution and increased operating margins to 16.43%, supported by strategic material procurement. Its order book stands robust at Rs 1,001.28 crore as of late 2025, indicating stable future revenue.

